Bo Levi Takes off for His First Rushing TD Since 2015!: CFL

Published on September 6, 2025 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Let the young man run! Veteran QB Bo Levi Mitchell shows he's still got it as he takes off for a 14-yard rushing touchdown against the Alouettes.







Canadian Football League Stories from September 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.