Bo Levi Mitchell STUNS the Lions with FIVE Passing Touchdowns

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell put on a SHOW, racking up five touchdowns and tying his career high.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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