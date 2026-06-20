Bo Levi Mitchell STUNS the Lions with FIVE Passing Touchdowns
Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Bo Levi Mitchell put on a SHOW, racking up five touchdowns and tying his career high.
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Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026
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