Bo Levi Mitchell Launches Historic TD! Cracks Top 10 All-Time Passing Yards I CFL
July 20, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Bo Levi Mitchell cements his legacy in the CFL with a deep touchdown pass that pushes him past Tracy Ham to become 10th on the league's all-time passing yards list.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
