BLW Individual Game Tickets Go on Sale Tuesday, January 11

(Las Vegas, NV) - The Las Vegas Aviators® professional baseball team of Triple-A West (formerly the Pacific Coast League, PCL), Triple-A affiliate of the Oakland Athletics, announced today that individual game tickets for Big League Weekend featuring the Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics will go on sale on Tuesday, January 11 through Ticketmaster.com at noon pacific time.

The schedule for the two Major League Baseball Spring Training games at Las Vegas Ballpark®:

Saturday, March 12: Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics at 1:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 13: Cleveland Guardians vs. Oakland Athletics at 1:05 p.m.

Big League Weekend Individual game tickets start at $25 per seat. For more information, please call the Aviators office at (702) 943-7200.

"We are excited to welcome back Big League Weekend to Las Vegas Ballpark after a year's absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic," Aviators President/COO Don Logan said. "We welcome our major league affiliate, the Oakland Athletics, who will face Cleveland for a two-game series. Las Vegas Ballpark will once again provide an outstanding atmosphere and environment for Major League Baseball. Fans, both locals and tourists that visit during this event, will have a memorable time."

Cleveland will make their fourth all-time appearance (1998, 2018, 2020) in Las Vegas for Big League Weekend. Cleveland appeared in the inaugural Las Vegas Ballpark BLW in 2020. Oakland defeated Cleveland twice: 8-6 on February 29 before a crowd of 8,159 and 8-5 on March 1 (7,521).

Oakland will make its seventh all-time appearance in Las Vegas (five previous BLW visits: 1994, 1997, 2000, 2015, 2020). Oakland also played the first six games of the 1996 Major League Baseball season (April 1, 3-7) at Cashman Field due to construction delays in their home stadium. The games marked the first time ever that an MLB season opener was held at a minor league park.

The Aviators will open their 40th calendar season in the Silver State in both the season and home opener on Tuesday, April 5 against intrastate rival, the Reno Aces, Triple-A affiliate of the Arizona Diamondbacks, at Las Vegas Ballpark.

The Aviators led 2021 Triple-A West in home attendance with a total of 428,369 for an average of 6,590 in 65 dates which included six sellouts.

2022 Las Vegas Aviators season tickets, including suites and party decks are available by calling the Aviators administrative offices at (702) 943-7200.

Official licensed Aviators team merchandise is available on the "Team Shop" section of the website at www.aviatorslv.com.

