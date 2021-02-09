BlueClaws to Host Virtual Job Fair; Applications Currently Being Accepted

February 9, 2021 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The annual BlueClaws Job Fair is going virtual! The team's application process for seasonal, gameday positions is now open and runs through February 19th.

The team will hold online interviews with job applicants between February 22nd and 27th.

The team will be hiring for the following positions: ticket takers, security, parking attendants, housekeeping personnel, concessions cashiers, bartenders, line cooks, stand cooks, beer vendors, merchandise associates, kids zone attendants, production (camera operators, line score operators, official scorer, gameday starts stringer, show control, instant replay) and promotions (mascot, in-game entertainment).

Applicants are instructed to select the top three positions in which they'd be interested in working.

"In many ways, our gameday staff serves as the lifeblood of our entire operation," said BlueClaws Team President Joe Ricciutti. "They play such a vital role and we look forward to welcoming in new members of the community to the BlueClaws family in 2021."

All positions are part-time and pay $12 per hour. Positions run through the duration of the baseball season. A full schedule will be available at a later date.

Job applicants must be able to work nights, weekends, and holidays depending on the schedule.

Upon completion of the application, a member of the BlueClaws front office will reach out to arrange a time to interview.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment. Over 7.7 million fans have come to see the BlueClaws since their 2001 inception. The team will celebrate their 20th Anniversary Season this summer.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from February 9, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.