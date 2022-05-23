BlueClaws to Host Free PLAY BALL Weekend Clinic on June 10th

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws, in conjunction with Major League Baseball's PLAY BALL Weekend will host a free clinic under the lights at ShoreTown Ballpark on Friday, June 10th from 6:30 pm until 8:30 pm. Players will receive entry-level instruction designed for players between the ages of 5 and 12.

Registration is free but must be made online in advance of the event. Registration begins at 6:00 pm and the clinic will run from 6:30 pm to 8:30 pm.

PLAY BALL Weekend is a Major League Baseball initiative to promote the games of baseball and softball to youth across the MLB and MiLB markets. Youth are encouraged to learn more about the games and will be provided opportunities to gain new skills in a fun environment.

Attendees will be split into groups and rotation among several stations. Stations include home run derby, pop-ups and grounders, agilities, base-running, and a bat & ball game.

"We're excited to host PLAY BALL Weekend at ShoreTown Ballpark," said BlueClaws team president Joe Ricciutti. "As a community leader, we love hosting community events like this one. We're very much looking forward to June 10th!"

Select concessions will be available for parents/siblings to enjoy during the clinic.

