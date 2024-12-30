BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health to Host January 7th Blood Drive - Blood Levels at Critical Need

December 30, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL)

Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws and RWJBarnabas Health will partner on an Emergency Blood & Platelet Drive at ShoreTown Ballpark Park on Monday, January 7th from 11:30 am until 5:30 pm. The current blood supply is at critical levels and the need for donors is extremely high.

Pre-registration is strongly recommended and can be made or calling 732-235-8100 ext 221 or 248. There is limited availability within each 15-minute time slot.

"Throughout the winter months, as people are busy holiday shopping, prepping and seeing family, donating blood often falls off of people's "to-do" lists," said Sally Wells, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital (RWJUH) Blood Services Business Development Liaison. "Although blood donation drops in winter months, the need for blood does not stop. One pint of blood can help save up to three lives. Donating blood this holiday season can be the gift of life for those in need."

According to America's Blood Centers, a blood transfusion occurs every two seconds in the United States. Life-saving blood is needed by patients in a broad range of procedures and situations, including to cardiovascular patients during heart transplants, open heart surgery and other cardiovascular surgeries. Other circumstances include cancer therapies, traumas such as motor vehicle accidents, industrial and home accidents, childbirth, organ transplants, and mass casualty events. Sixty percent of New Jersey residents are eligible to donate blood, yet only 3.6 percent donate on a routine basis.

All donors are instructed to eat and drink prior to the donation and to bring a photo ID. Those that have been exposed to or cared for a positive COVID-19 patient within 28 days prior to the drive are not eligible to donate.

A screening will take place on the ground level before donors enter the lobby outside the ballpark.

All donors will receive two FREE BlueClaws tickets for the 2025 season and be entered to win a BlueClaws VIP experience for 20 people that includes a Luxury Suite and 20 Boardwalk and Mini Golf passes.

The BlueClaws are the Jersey Shore's top stop for affordable, family entertainment.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from December 30, 2024

BlueClaws, RWJBarnabas Health to Host January 7th Blood Drive - Blood Levels at Critical Need - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.