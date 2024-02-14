BlueClaws Announce Two Bobblehead Giveaways

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - The BlueClaws are pleased to announce that we'll have not one but two Bobblehead Nights in 2024, honoring former BlueClaws and current Phillies Bryson Stott and Alec Bohm!

A Bryson Stott Made the Phillies Bobblehead will be given out to the first 1,000 fans on July 6th thanks to RWJBarnabas Health. Then, on July 27th, the first 1,000 fans receive an Alec Bohm Made the Phillies Bobblehead thanks to Taylor Pork Roll.

The BlueClaws have single-game tickets available for these games (tickets will be on sale through February 15th).

Please note that purchasing a ticket does NOT guarantee a bobblehead. They will be given to the first 1,000 fans through the gates only.

