BlueClaws Announce 2023 Fireworks Schedule

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - Fireworks return to the Shore this summer as the BlueClaws will host 11 nights of shows this year, the team announced today. The first show of the season is set for April 11th, Opening Night at the Jersey Shore, presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk.

The full fireworks schedule for 2023 is as follows:

- Friday, April 11th - Opening Night at the Jersey Shore (Jenkinson's Boardwalk)

- Friday, June 2nd (New Jersey Natural Gas)

- Friday, June 9th (Coca-Cola)

- Friday, June 23rd (Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore)

- Tuesday, July 4th - Red, White & BLUEClaws (Camping World)

- Friday, July 7th (New Jersey Lottery)

- Friday, July 28th (M&T Bank)

- Friday, August 4th (RWJBarnabas Health)

- Saturday, August 5th (Renaissance Lakewood)

- Friday, August 18th (Jersey Shore Council, Boy Scouts of America)

- Friday, September 1st

Fireworks Night Ticket Options

- Ticket Packages (click here) - BlueClaws ticket plans include tickets to the best games of the year (5 or 10 game plans are available), plus a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream at each game, and a boardwalk game ticket at each game too. Plans include specific fireworks games, plus complete game flexibility (fans can exchange their tickets for other games as needed). Plans also include a complimentary ticket to Opening Night.

- Boardwalk Bundle (click here) - Boardwalk Bundle tickets are the BlueClaws most popular group option. The package includes a reserve seat, hot dog, soda, novelty ice cream, and boardwalk game play. Boardwalk Bundles are a $30 value for just $17 (minimum 10).

- Hospitality Outings (click here) - The BlueClaws have four Hospitality Areas throughout the ballpark: Luxury Suites, Picnics, Party Decks, and the RWJBarnabas Health Champions Club.

