BlueClaws Alums Head to Spring Breakout

March 7, 2024 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Jersey Shore BlueClaws News Release







JERSEY SHORE, NJ - A team of Phillies prospects, featuring many former BlueClaws, will take on a team of Tigers prospects on March 16th in Lakeland as part of MLB's Spring Breakout. Rosters were announced and as expected feature several players with BlueClaws ties.

Catchers

Caleb Ricketts (2023 BlueClaws) - #21 prospect. Ricketts joined the BlueClaws in May and spent the rest of the season with the BlueClaws. He hit a game-winning home run in Game One of the SAL Northern Division Championship Series against Hudson Valley.

Infielders

Bryan Rincon (2023 BlueClaws) - #9 prospect. Rincon, drafted in the 14th round of the 2022 draft, spent the final month of the season with the BlueClaws.

Outfielders

Justin Crawford (2023 BlueClaws) - #4 prospect. Crawford, the Phillies first-round pick in the 2022 draft, finished last season with the BlueClaws and hit .332 with 47 steals between Clearwater and Jersey Shore last year.

Carlos De La Cruz (2019, 2021, 2022 BlueClaws) - #13 prospect. De La Cruz spent 2019 with the BlueClaws in Low-A and parts of 2021 and 2022 with the BlueClaws in High-A. He hit 10 home runs in 64 games with Jersey Shore in 2022.

Gabriel Rincones Jr. (2023 BlueClaws) - #10 prospect. Ricnones, Jr., a third round pick from Florida Atlantic in 2022, hit 10 home runs in 72 games with the BlueClaws last year.

Pitchers

Mick Abel (2022 BlueClaws) - #2 prospect. The Phillies first round pick from 2020 spent the 2022 season with the BlueClaws, striking out 105 batters in 85.1 innings before a late-season promotion to Reading.

Samuel Aldegheri (2023 BlueClaws) - #24 prospect. Aldegheri, from Verona, Italy, joined the BlueClaws at the end of the 2023 season, making four starts.

Andrew Baker (2022 BlueClaws). Baker struck out 61 batters in 43 innings with the BlueClaws in 2022.

Tommy McCollum (2023 BlueClaws). McCollum gave up nine earned runs in 35 innings with 56 strikeouts and seven saves with the BlueClaws in 2023.

Griff McGarry (2022 BlueClaws) - #11 prospect. McGarry spent the first half of 2022 with Jersey Shore, striking out 82 batters in 46.2 innings.

Wesley Moore (2023 BlueClaws). Moore gave up just six earned runs in 28.1 innings with the BlueClaws after opening last season with Clearwater.

Andrew Walling (2023 BlueClaws). Walling opened the 2023 season with Clearwater and joined the BlueClaws in July. With Jersey Shore, he had three saves and struck out 27 batters in 16.2 innings pitched.

The BlueClaws will open the 2024 season on Friday, April 5th at ShoreTown Ballpark against Aberdeen (Orioles). Opening Night at the Jersey Shore is presented by Jenkinson's Boardwalk. Tickets are available online.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from March 7, 2024

BlueClaws Alums Head to Spring Breakout - Jersey Shore BlueClaws

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.