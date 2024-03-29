Blue Wahoos Announce Enhanced Safety Measures for 2024 Season

March 29, 2024 - Southern League (SL)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos unveiled on Friday enhanced safety measures at Blue Wahoos Stadium ahead of the 2024 season as part of their continued effort to improve fan experience and remain aligned with Major League Baseball's facility operating standards.

Beginning on Tuesday, April 2 for their exhibition game against the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey, the Blue Wahoos will install metal detection and screening systems around the stadium's main entrances. At the ballpark's primary home plate entrance, the Wahoos have installed three Opengate 108960-LTE Automatic Screening Systems. The wire-free, high-convenience systems are currently used by eight different Major League Baseball clubs, including the Blue Wahoos' MLB affiliate Miami Marlins. At stadium group entrances, the Blue Wahoos have installed two CEIA USA Metal Detection and Security Screening systems. The installed systems are part of a near-$100,000 investment by Blue Wahoos owners Quint and Rishy Studer to improve and prioritize fan and player safety.

"This move is consistent with our goal of making fans feel safe," said owner Quint Studer. "Some years back, we expanded ballpark netting to the foul poles at a time when few teams were doing it. Over and over again, as foul balls that could have injured a fan were stopped by netting, that decision proved to be the right one. Prevention of harm is the key. Taking the lead from the Marlins and other MLB clubs in placing the most up-to-date detection system makes sense. We don't ever want to be in the position of 'we wish we had.' This also supports the talented security staff, police officers and emergency personnel who are on site at every game."

The Blue Wahoos remain wholly committed to fan and player safety as a top priority and are confident the new measures will ensure that Blue Wahoos fans and players can enjoy a fun, safe, and firearm-free experience.

The Blue Wahoos will host the Mexican League's Sultanes de Monterrey in an exhibition series April 2 and 3, with Opening Day of the 2024 Southern League season coming Friday, April 5 at home against the Mississippi Braves. Single-game tickets, mini plans, group outings, and season tickets are available now at BlueWahoos.com and the Blue Wahoos Stadium box office.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos are the Double-A affiliate of the Miami Marlins. Founded in 2012, they have won Southern League Championships in 2017 and 2022. Their mission is to improve the quality of life for people in their community, and to make Pensacola the best place to live in the world.

