Blue Wahoos and Costa Latina Newspaper Partner to Select Copa de la Diversión Identity

Pensacola, FL - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos have partnered with Costa Latina Newspaper to seek fan input as the team develops its Copa de la Diversión identity for the 2023 season. Copa de la Diversión is a nationwide, season-long event series in Minor League Ballparks across the United States designed to embrace the cultures and values that resonate with Hispanic and Latino communities in fans.

During the 2023 season, the Blue Wahoos will take the field with a new team name, uniforms, and hats that represent local Spanish heritage for a series of Copa games. Fans are encouraged to submit their ideas for Pensacola's Copa de la Diversión identity at BlueWahoos.com.

Costa Latina Newspaper will select one fan who submits a team name identity through the Blue Wahoos website to win a Copa Pensacola prize pack including four tickets to a Copa game and a team jersey and hat. Submissions will remain open through the end of the year (December 31, 2021) and an announcement of the team's Copa name and logo will be made following the 2022 baseball season.

Fans can learn more about Copa de la Diversión at Milb.com/Fans/Copa.

