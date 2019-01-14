Blue Rocks Unveil First Pitch Times for 2019

The Wilmington Blue Rocks unveiled their first pitch times for home games during the 2019 season on Monday. The Blue Rocks will start most Monday-through-Thursday contests at 6:35 p.m. with Frawley Stadium's gates opening at 5:30 p.m. The exceptions are two school kid specials on Wednesday, April 10 and Wednesday, May 15, which will both begin at 10:35 a.m.; a camp day game on Wednesday, July 24 at 11:05 a.m.; and holiday games on Memorial Day (May 27) and Labor Day (September 2), which will start at 12:05 p.m.

First pitch times remain unchanged for weekend games. Friday contests will start at 7:05 p.m., Saturday games will begin at 6:05 p.m. and Sunday games will have 1:35 p.m. first pitches. Fans will have access to Frawley Stadium on Fridays at 6 p.m. as in the past. On Saturdays and Sundays however, the Blue Rocks will open gates one-half hour earlier than usual. Saturday games will allow fans entrance to Frawley Stadium at 4:30 p.m. and Sundays at 12 noon.

The Blue Rocks open the 2019 season at home on Thursday, April 4 against the Salem Red Sox. The organization will release its promotional schedule next month. Season seats, mini plans and group packages for the upcoming campaign are available now at BlueRocks.com.

