Blue Rocks Release Game Times for 30th Year on the Riverfront

WILMINGTON, DE - The Wilmington Blue Rocks have announced scheduled first pitch times for all 2022 home games at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium.

After playing only 60 home games in 2021, fans will get to see more Blue Rocks baseball next season. The schedule consists of 132 games - 66 at home and 66 on the road. The Blue Rocks will kick off their 30th year at home on Friday, April 8, with first pitch scheduled for 6:35 PM. Wilmington opens the season against the Brooklyn Cyclones (NYM) for a quick weekend series before traveling to Aberdeen for a six-game road trip.

With the exception of two games, all Tuesday-Saturday home games will begin at 6:35 PM. Sunday contests will begin at 1:05 PM throughout the entire 2022 season.

General public gates are scheduled to open one hour and five minutes before first pitch for every home game.

The Blue Rocks will suit up for one mid-week day game at 11:05 PM on Wednesday, July 27 against the visiting Jersey Shore BlueClaws (PHI).

Season Ticket and Mini-Plans for the 2022 season, as well as group and theme night packages will become available for purchase in the coming weeks. Information pertaining to the upcoming season including ticket fireworks events, promotions and more will be available in the near future.

For more information, visit bluerocks.com and follow the team on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook.

The Blue Rocks will celebrate their 30th year in 2022, and their second year of affiliation with the Washington Nationals. The Blue Rocks play at Judy Johnson Field at Daniel S. Frawley Stadium on the Wilmington Riverfront in downtown Wilmington, Delaware. The Blue Rocks are majority-owned and operated by Main Street Baseball, Ballpark Digest's 2016 Organization of the Year. For more information, please visit www.bluerocks.com.

