Blue Jays Sign 2019 Bisons INF Andy Burns, INF Patrick Kivlehan to Minor League Deals with Spring Training Invites

The Toronto Blue Jays have announced several minor league free agent signings and invitations to Spring Training, including 2019 Buffalo Bisons INF ANDY BURNS and PATRICK KIVLEHAN. The Blue Jays also announced the signings of RHP PHILLIPPE AUMONT, RHP A.J. COLE, and RHP JUSTIN MILLER.

Burns spent all of the 2019 season with the Bisons and led the Herd with 118 games played, 113 base hits, 57 walks and a .364 on-base pct. The utilityman, who was also with the Bisons in 2015 and 2016, was named the International League Batter of the Week for the week of July 29-August 4 for hitting .500 (14-28), with 2 2B, HR, 7 RBI, and a .548 OBP. Burns was also named the Bisons 2019 Jimmy Griffin Hometown Hero for batting .322 with 11 HR, and 29 RBI in 63 games at Sahlen Field.

Burns first debuted for the Herd in 2015 and has moved into the top 10 in several categories of the team's modern era hitting leaders. He ranks fifth in games played (355), sixth in base hits (349), and fifth in doubles (68).

Kivlehan was one of the top offensive performers in the IL in 2019, beginning the season with the Indianapolis Indians before being acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates. He combined to hit 29 home runs and 75 RBI, which both ranked in the top 10 in the league. Kivlehan hit 25 of his 29 home runs with the Herd, making him the 11th Bison in the modern era to hit 25 or more homers and the first since 2013 to accomplish the feat. The infielder belted two home runs four separate times with the Herd as well.

Kivlehan split his time between the corner infield positions, making 28 starts at first base and 32 at third, in addition to serving as the designated hitter 27 times in 2019.

Aumont was a member of the Herd in 2015, making four starts and five overall appearances while going 0-2 with a 6.00 ERA. The right hander has spent parts of four seasons in the Majors, all spent with the Philadelphia Phillies. He has made 46 career appearances for the Phillies, with his lone MLB win coming in 2013.

Cole is no stranger to the IL, spending parts of six seasons in the league after being drafted in the 4th round of the 2010 MLB Draft by the Washington Nationals. He made a career high 22 starts for the Syracuse Chiefs in 2016, logging a career high eight wins as well. The righty spent last season in the Cleveland Indians organization, including 25 MLB relief outings and 13 appearances with the Columbus Clippers.

