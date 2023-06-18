Blue Crabs Slow Start Leads to Loss

(High Point) On Saturday, the Blue Crabs were back at Truist Point Park to face off against the High Point Rockers in Game two of a three-game set, a day after Southern Maryland hit a season-high five homers in a win. The former Rocker, Neil Uskali, was making his second start as a Blue Crab against his former team.

High Point jumped on the Crabs in the bottom of the first when Zander Wiel smoked a line drive to drive in Shed Long Jr to get his team on the board. Michael Russell would score in the second run in the third as he roped a double into center.

In the fifth, the Rockers continued scoring, putting up a three spot on the Crabs and building a five-run lead. They capped off their scoring when Wiel collected an RBI double when it hopped over the wall in center.

K.C. Hobson got Southern Maryland on the board in the seventh when he sent a baseball through the middle, and Braxton Lee touched the plate. Michael Russell got a free pass to home plate after a wild pitch in the home half of the seventh.

Isaias Quiroz sent one sailing in the top of the eighth for a solo home run, his sixth this year, and Alex Crosby chipped away at the lead in the top of the ninth with his own RBI single. But it wasn't enough for the Blue Crabs as they lost 6-3.

Their record is 25-18, and they will play for the series on Sunday; they are still 1.5 games out of first place in the North Division with less than a month to go in the year's first half. Willie Rios will make his second start as he goes up against Ryan Weiss; the game starts at 4:05 PM, and FloSports will have all the action.

