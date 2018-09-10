Blue Crabs-Barnstormers Even in Finale Doubleheader

(Lancaster, PA., Sep. 10, 2018) - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs (21-35) split a doubleheader against the Lancaster Barnstormers (31-26), taking game one 7-2 before dropping a shortened second game 9-8.

Neither team could get much offense going early, as each side had just one baserunner through the first two innings. The Blue Crabs mounted a threat in the third inning, with Craig Maddox leading off the inning with a double. Brooks Hall (11-4) bounced back on the mound for the Barnstormers though, stranding the runner in scoring position with the help of a double play to maintain the scoreless tie.

The Barnstormers grabbed the lead in the following inning, capitalizing on a few mistakes. Rico Noel started the offense in the inning with a one-out single, moving around to third on an error from the Blue Crabs. A hit-by-pitch loaded the bases, with a wild pitch allowing Noel to score the opening run in the game. A walk loaded the bases again, but Craig Stem (7-8) stranded them all to limit the deficit to 1-0.

The Blue Crabs took their first lead in the following, putting up three in the inning. A one-out walk to Jon Griffin put the first man on base, moving around to third on a single from Frank Martinez. A double from Angelys Nina followed to score Griffin, with Martinez and Nina crossing on a Cory Vaughn single to move ahead 3-1.

A pair of groundouts began the top of the fifth, before Hall issued another walk to Griffin. Singles from Martinez and Nina loaded the bases for Vaughn, who came through with another single to score a pair and extend the Blue Crabs lead out to four runs. The Barnstormers got one back in the bottom half of the inning, with Noel scoring on a Blake Gailen sacrifice fly.

After a scoreless sixth inning, Southern Maryland got their offense going once again in the seventh. Devon Rodriguez started the inning with a double, moving to third on a Griffin single. Martinez would single once again to score Rodriguez, with Griffin coming around two batters later on a wild pitch.

Cody Eppley would take the mound with the five-run lead, looking to shut the door on game one. Eppley quickly got two groundouts, before a popup back to the mound finished off the 7-2 win. After a 30-minute break the teams returned to the field for game two of the doubleheader, and the Blue Crabs offense got to work right away.

Vaughn and Francisco Rosario began the game with singles, with a double steal moving both into scoring position. Martinez would then single both in, giving the Blue Crabs an early 2-0 lead in the second game.

The lead didn't last long, as the Barnstormers answered with four in the bottom half of the inning. Darian Sandford singled to start, moving to second on a walk to Stephen Perez. A double steal moved both runners up, allowing Sandford to score on a groundout from Gailen. Trayvon Robinson added an RBI single, scoring Perez to even the score. Two batters later, K.C. Hobson launched the first homerun of the day, putting Lancaster up 4-2 on the two-run shot.

Lancaster added another in the second, with Gailen scoring on a Josh Bell single. But the Blue Crabs would battle back in the top of the third, scoring two of their own. Rosario started things with a single, scoring from first on a double from Rodriguez. A Griffin single would move Rodriguez to third, allowing him to score on a sacrifice fly from Martinez to cut the deficit to one run.

The offense would continue in the follow innings, as Lancaster would add one run in both the third and the fourth. Noel reached on a fielder's choice in the bottom of the third, stealing second to get into scoring position. A single from Sandford easily scored Noel to make the lead two runs. An RBI single from Bell in the fifth scored Perez, pushing the score back out to 7-4.

The back-and-forth battle continued in the fifth, as the Blue Crabs retook the lead with four runs in the inning. An error began the frame, allowing Griffin to reach as the leadoff man. Two batters later, a double from Nina moved Griffin around to third, allowing Griffin to score on a groundout from Kalaika Kahoohalahala. Jose Gonzalez would score Nina on a single, with a hit-by-pitch of Yuki Yasuda putting the go-ahead run on base. Vaughn would cash in again, scoring both runners on a double to put Southern Maryland back ahead 8-7.

Offense continued to dominate in the bottom half of the inning, with Lancaster responded with two. Carlos Garcia walked to begin the inning, coming around to score the tying run on a single from Anderson De La Rosa. Noel was then hit by a pitch, moving pinch-runner Tyler Bortnick to second. A wild pitch would move both runners up, setting up Bortnick to score the go-ahead on a Perez groundout. The conditions were then ruled unplayable, giving the Barnstormers the 9-8 win.

The Blue Crabs return to action Tuesday, September 11th for the series opener against the Somerset Patriots. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 P.M. on Tuesday at TD Bank Ballpark.

