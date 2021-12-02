Blue Crabs Announce Suite Life Raffle

(Waldorf, MD) In honor of the giving season, the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced that the 'Suite Life' Ownership Raffle will be returning for the 2022 season, with all proceeds going to The Pinch Fund which benefits several local community and non-profit organizations.

The 'Suite Life' Raffle contest gives fans a chance to own a suite at Regency Furniture Stadium for 1/4 of the 2022 regular season. Beginning on December 2nd at a price of $100 per entry, fans can bid to own a suite for 16 games in 2022. Winning entries will be randomly selected on February 1st, 2022 to determine which four lucky fans will receive partial season ownership of a suite at Regency Furniture Stadium.

Winning raffle participants will receive exclusive usage rights of a suite for one-fourth of the Blue Crabs' regular season games, or 16 games, as well as official nameplates and signage in the suite, indicating their group's ownership. Owning a suite for one-fourth of the season would be valued at $6250.00. Raffle participants who are not selected in the raffle drawing will be eligible to receive a 15% discount on any 2022 suite rental.

Fans will be able to purchase raffle entries both on the website and in person at Regency Furniture Stadium.

"We are a community oriented organization, so the Suite Life Raffle is a no-brainer to bring back. The Blue Crabs will not only be giving fans a home run deal on suites, but also using the proceeds to benefit local charities through The Pinch Fund," said Blue Crabs General Manager Courtney Knichel.

