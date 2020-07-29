Blue Crabs Announce More Community Summer Showcase Events

July 29, 2020 - Atlantic League (AtL) - Southern Maryland Blue Crabs News Release





Waldorf, MD - The Southern Maryland Blue Crabs announced more Community Summer Showcase events on Wednesday afternoon. The new events include another Movie Night on the Field, another All You Can eat Beer and Wings presented by Foster's Grille, and much more.

The Blue Crabs will continue their Youth Baseball Camps presented by Regency Furniture for the weeks of August 3rd and August 17th. The camps are held at Regency Furniture Stadium, and are coached by former MLB stars and Maryland natives, Daryl Thompson and LJ Hoes. Camps dates can be purchased HERE.

On August 8th, the Blue Crabs will partner with United Way of Charles County to give back to the community at the Community Connections Resource Drive-Thru at Regency Furniture Stadium. From 10:00AM until 12:00PM free resources for children (including educational supplies, diapers, underwear, and more) and adults (including food, pet food, face masks, and more) will be distributed. Free COVID-19 tests will also be available. The event will be held outside, and social distancing and mask wearing is required.

On August 21st at 7:00 PM, the Blue Crabs will hold their second Movie Night on the Field, Presented by Trollinger Law and UA Local 602 Steamfitters Union. The movie will be Toy Story 4, and fans will sit on the outfield grass, socially distanced. Tickets will be $10 for an adult, $8 for children, and children 3 and under will get in free. Popcorn and a soda/water will be included with the price of admission. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

The following Friday, August 28th will be the Blue Crabs second All You Can Eat Beer and Wings presented by Foster's Grille. Fans will dine on the infield at Regency Furniture Stadium, and can watch baseball on the jumbotron. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

On Friday, September 4th, the Blue Crabs will host their Family Sleepover on the Field, presented by William Richmond, Inc., and Economy RVs. The price of admission will be $50 per family. Families are encouraged to bring their own tents, and popcorn, soda and water will be included free of charge for all campers. Gates will open at 7:30PM, with a movie playing on the jumbotron at 8:30PM. Social distancing and mask wearing is required when interacting with groups outside of those you enter with. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

On Saturday, September 5th the Blue Crabs Drive-In Fireworks Spectacular presented by Charles County will light up the sky for Labor Day Weekend. Admission will be free, and the parking lot will open at 7:00PM, with fireworks beginning at 9:30 PM.

"It is so important for the Blue Crabs to continue to provide Southern Marylanders with resources and entertainment during the COVID-19 pandemic. We have crafted a slate of events that will bring our community joy while keeping them safe," said Blue Crabs General Manager, Courtney Knichel.

