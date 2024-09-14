Blackhawks Prospects Fall to Blues 4-3 in Overtime of First Showcase Game

September 14, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







MARYLAND HEIGHTS, MO.- The prospects of the Chicago Blackhawks fell 4-3 in overtime to the prospects of the St. Louis Blues at Centene Community Ice Arena in the first game of the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase on Friday night.

Chicago's top line of Landon Slaggert (2020 3rd round), Colton Dach (2021 2nd round), and Frank Nazar (2022 1st round) drew a penalty in the first shift of the game. Seconds into the power play, Nazar connected on a dot-to-dot pass with Nick Lardis (2023 3rd round), who labeled a one-timer into the back of the net to give Chicago a 1-0 lead (1:10).

Later in the first, A.J. Spellacy (2024 3rd round) drove the puck down the wing and fired a shot past the blocker of St. Louis goaltender Vadim Zherenko (16:57). Spellacy's speed and power were on full display throughout the evening, and the third-round pick from the 2024 draft was one of the most noticeable players on the ice.

The Blackhawks' third goal came shorthanded in the second period from Slaggert after Paul Ludwinski (2022 2nd round) stole the puck behind the St. Louis net and fed a pass through two Blues skaters to Slaggert's tape (7:50). The goal gave the Hawks a 3-2 edge in the game.

St. Louis was able to respond to each of Chicago's goals in turn, as Michael Buchinger, Luke Fischer, and Matthew Mayich all added goals from the Blues' back end. Third-round pick Simon Robertsson scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

The Blackhawks play again on Saturday night at 6 p.m. against the prospects of the Minnesota Wild.

Loose Pucks:

Chicago led 2-1 after the first, and the game was tied 3-3 after two periods

The Blues' first three goals all came from defensemen

Chicago's penalty kill was 4-for-4 with a shorthanded goal

Chicago goaltender Drew Commesso (2020 2nd round) unofficially stopped 30 of 34 shots

Shots on goal favored St. Louis: 34-29

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 14, 2024

Blackhawks Prospects Fall to Blues 4-3 in Overtime of First Showcase Game - Rockford IceHogs

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.