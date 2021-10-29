Black Bears Drop Opener in Watertown, 6-3

Binghamton Black Bears skate against the Watertown Wolves

(Binghamton Black Bears) Binghamton Black Bears skate against the Watertown Wolves(Binghamton Black Bears)

WATERTOWN - The Binghamton Black Bears fell on the road to open the season to the Watertown Wolves on Friday night, 6-3, inside Watertown Arena.

Watertown got out to the lead at the 9:09 mark of the first period. As a Black Bears penalty came to an end, Colin Chmelka took a great pass on an odd-man rush courtesy of Cole McKechney. Chmelka and finished off the passing play from inside the left-wing circle for the 1-0 advantage.

Rocco DiCostanzo put the Wolves up by two on the power play on a tip at the hash marks. Just seven seconds into the power play, DiCostanzo moved to the hash marks and tipped the puck from the point over the left shoulder of goaltender Harley White. The goal came 10:10 into the second period to give Watertown a 2-0 lead.

Late in the first period, Alexander Jmaeff put home a rebound by the left leg pad of White to give Watertown a 3-0 lead heading into the first intermission. The Wolves led in shots as well, 15-6.

Sam Holeczy was injured and forced to leave the game but helped set up Josh Newberg to get the Black Bears on the board. Newberg beat goaltender Breandan Colgan for his first of the year just 2:47 into the second and trailed 3-1.

While on a five-minute power play after the hit on Holeczy, Nikita Ivashkin scored a wrap-around goal at 6:38 of the second period to get the Black Bears to a 3-2 deficit. Assists on the goal were credited to Sam Turner and Tyler Becker.

Justin MacDonald scored at 8:32 of the second and Chmelka put home his second of the night with 40 seconds left in the second period to take a 5-2 lead to the locker room. Goaltender Joe Sheppard came in to replace White who was ejected from the game for fighting.

Michael Mann added to the lead at 8:46 of the third period to give Watertown a 6-2 lead with assists from Johnny Bonts and Evan Gorman.

Binghamton came back within three goals as Egor Nosov fired a shot from the right point through traffic that beat Colgan for his first of the year. The goal came 10:48 into the third period with the assist being credited to Larry Yellowknee and Binghamton trailed 6-3 and that was the final score.

The Black Bears home opener is Saturday, November 6 against the Delaware Thunder at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with live music from Wreckless Marci and drink specials until the puck drops.

The Black Bears home opener is Saturday, November 6 against the Delaware Thunder at 7 p.m.

