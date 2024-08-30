BKFC Signs Marlo Sweatman

Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club today announced that Marlo Sweatman will join the team for the inaugural 2024/25 USL Super League season, pending league and federation approval. Sweatman comes to Brooklyn after most recently playing abroad in Hungary with Szombathely Haladás.

Sweatman, originally from Herndon, VA, attended the University of Oregon, where she earned Pac-12 All-Academic Honorable Mention after totaling 4,102 minutes over her three seasons with the team. Sweatman represented Jamaica as part of the Reggae Girlz squad, which competed in their debut appearance at the FIFA World Cup in France in 2019. In 2023, she became the first Jamaican woman and the third woman to complete the UEFA Elite Scout Programme.

"I'm very excited about playing for Brooklyn FC and being a part of something special," said Sweatman. "After seven years of playing professionally in Europe, I am excited to be able to come back to the States and play where there is a large diaspora of Jamaicans right here in Brooklyn."

