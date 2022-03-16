Bisons to Once Again Play in the 'International League'

The Bisons are back in the 'International League.'

After one season of the Herd's Triple-A league being renamed 'Triple-A East,' minor league baseball has announced the return of historic league names.

For the Herd that means the 2022 season will be the team's 106th in the International League. Maybe a good omen for Buffalo. The last time the weren't in the 'International League was from 1985-1997 when they played in the American Association. In the first year back in the IL, the Bisons won the 1998 Governors' Cup.

"Major League Baseball is pleased to restore the historic names for each of the minor leagues that our fans are familiar with," said Peter Woodfork, Major League Baseball's Senior Vice President of Minor League Operations and Development. "We are excited for what the future holds for each of these leagues and the communities that make up Minor League Baseball."

Buffalo first joined the International League in 1886 and have won IL titles in 1933, 1936, 1957, 1961, 1998 and 2004. Overall, the Bisons have 7,691 in 15,007 International League games.

The changing of league names also means the Bisons will go down as the only ever Triple-A East Northeast Division winner. The Bisons won the division last year with a 79-47 record.

As part of ongoing fan communications and feedback, MLB formally updated the initial classification levels to Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A. All league logos from the 2019 season will return, with the exception of a new logo for the Pacific Coast League.

