Bisons' Game Day Suites, Group Party Areas Now on Sale for 2022 Season

October 19, 2021 - Triple-A East League (AAA East) - Buffalo Bisons News Release







With Buffalo Bisons Opening Day at Sahlen Field just 168 days away, the team today announced that all Group Party Areas can now be reserved for the 2022 Bisons season at the team's official website, Bisons.com. This includes all club level Suites, the right field Bully Hill Party Deck, the Labatt Blue Zone and all indoor and outdoor patios.

The 2022 schedule is out and the Bisons return to downtown Buffalo on April 5, 2022 for the start of their 34th season at Sahlen Field. To celebrate today's on-sale event, the Bisons also announced that April* & May Club Level Suites (with 12 tickets, food package) can be reserved for only $329...a savings of over 60%. This limited time special offer is available at Bisons.com now through November 5 (*excludes Opening Day).

All Group Party Areas are sold on a first-come, first-serve basis and marquee/weekend dates fill up fast. Groups of 20 or more can begin reserving their outings to Sahlen Field for as little as $12.00 a ticket with added bonuses such as custom food packages, scoreboard recognition and the ability for organizations to fundraise.

Fans can find full pricing options and reserve their party areas at Bisons.com and all group outing inquiries are processed in the order they are received.

