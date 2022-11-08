Bisons 2023 Season Tickets, Ticket Packages & Group Party Areas Now on Sale

The countdown to the 2023 season at Sahlen Field officially begins as the team today announced that 2023 Season Tickets, Ticket Packages & Group Party Areas are on sale at Bisnos.com and at the Sahlen Field Box Office. In addition, the team is also offering three limited-time Holiday Packs as well as 2023 Kids Club Memberships for great gift-giving options this holiday season.

The Bisons 2023 Home Opener at Sahlen Field is Tuesday, April 4 against the Worcester Red Sox with a full 2023 season schedule available at Bisons.com. While a full promotional schedule is to be announced, the club has already announced its School Kids Day (June 1) and Star Wars Night (June 3) to go along with being home on Mother's Day (May 14), Father's Day (June 18), Independence Eve (July 3) and Labor Day Weekend (Sept. 2-3).

The great ticket options now available for purchase at Bisons.com include:

2023 Season Tickets: All 75 home games at Sahlen Field at over 58% OFF along with the best season ticket holder perks in town. All tickets are exchangeable, meaning no ticket is ever wasted.

2023 Group Party Areas: Combine great seats, amazing food and discounted pricing for groups of 20 or more. Areas such as the Bully Hill Party Deck, the Labatt Blue Zone, Indoor and Outdoor Patios of the Consumer's Pub at the Park restaurant and all club-level Game Day Suites are on sale and reserve on a first-come, first-serve basis!

2023 Flex Pack: 12 undated tickets that can be used in any combination during the season for only $159 (a 33% savings).

2023 Family Pack: The base package includes four undated game tickets, $25 in concession dollars and a 25% off at the gift shop for only $87 (a savings of $16). Additional tickets can be added at a discounted rate.

2023 Star Wars & BPO Packs: Bring the family to the biggest events of the summer, Star Wars Night and/or the KeyBank Independence Eve with the BPO! These customizable packs include discounted tickets, great food options and a little something extra for the family to enjoy!

2023 Holiday Packs: Give the gift of baseball this season with three great options to choose from and up to 66% in savings. Each pack includes tickets to the Bisons 2023 Home Opener, undated flex tickets, a Bisons 'There's No Place like Home' ornament and logo merchandise item.

2023 Buster's Kids Club Memberships: The coolest club at the ballpark, Kids Club Memberships are just $20 and include two undated tickets, a Kids Club t-shirt and an official membership passport filled with special coupons and ballpark perks just for members... a value of over $100!

To purchase any of these great ticket options or for more information, fans should visit Bisons.com.

