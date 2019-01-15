Bisons 2019 Promotional Schedule to Include Guerrero Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway, Game of Thrones Night and More

The ballpark may have a new name, but Sahlen Field will once again be the home for the absolute best sports and family entertainment experience in town! The Bisons today unveiled their preliminary 2019 Promotional Schedule that will continue to make Bisons Baseball the must-attend summer destination for fans from Western New York and Southern Ontario.

The 135th season of professional baseball in Buffalo and the first at the newly-named Sahlen Field begins with Opening Day on Thursday, April 4 as the Herd takes on the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (2:05 p.m.), just 79 days away. Now, fans can start circling their calendars for the return of their favorite events, like Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College (June 8) and the 25th Annual KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the BPO (July 3), or start the countdown to the debut of some new promotions such as the Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by AXA Advisors (July 21), Game of Thrones Night (June 22) or the ballpark's first appearance by Peppa Pig & George (May 5).

The current 2019 promotional schedule can be found on Bisons.com with more great events and promotions to be added before Opening Day. All Bisons' 2019 season tickets and ticket packages are on sale as well as all party and group areas at Sahlen Field. Individual game tickets for the 2019 season go on sale on Saturday, March 9.

The Bisons 2019 event schedule boasts some impressive numbers with nearly half (33) of their 70-game home schedule being played on either a Friday, Saturday or Sunday. The home of great fireworks, the Bisons will also host 19 fireworks nights (over 25% of schedule), with no more than four games between postgame shows once the calendar reaches June! And then there are the two bobblehead giveaways everyone is going to want, Vladdy Jr. on July 21 and the Beef on Weck Bobblehead Giveaway on 716 Day (July 16).

Combining both the weekend and fireworks is the cornerstone of every Bisons promotional schedule, the fridaynightbash!® series. There are 11 bashes on tap in 2019, each with the Resurgence Brewing Happy Hour and great themes including One-Hit Wonder Night (May 3), "Friends Night' (June 7), 90s Night (June 21) and Comedy Night (Aug. 2).

The fun continues a night later with the return of Labatt-urday Nights, where fans can enjoy food and beverage specials pre-game and the chance to win Beer for a Year during the night! Saturdays in 2019 will also host some of the most anticipated themed nights of the year like fan-favorites Star Wars Night, presented by Alfred State College (June 8), Strikeout Cancer Night, presented by WNY Imaging (August 3) and Superhero Night (Aug. 17) as well as new events such as Game of Thrones Night (June 22) and Baseball Movie Tribute Night, featuring an appearance by Field of Dreams' actor, Dwier Brown (John Kinsella, June 29).

Buster's Kids Club Sundays with postgame kids run the bases will also include several great family-friend events, including Peppa Pig Day (May 5), Dick's Sporting Goods Youth Baseball Day (June 9), Princess Day (June 23), Carnival & Team Autograph Day (June 30), Dino Day with color-me magnet giveaway (Aug. 4) and Back to School Day (Aug. 25).

The iconic KeyBank Independence Eve Celebration with the Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra reaches a milestone 25th season in 2019 (July 3). Other popular events set to return include School Kids Day, presented by New York's 529 College Savings Program & Alfred State College (May 30), Logo Baseball Giveaway & Play Catch Under the Lights, presented by Unifrax (July 29), Mystery Ball Night (Aug. 27) and Fan Appreciation Night (Aug. 29).

Thanks to an over-whelming response, and plenty of wagging tails, the Bisons will once again feature five Dog Day events this season (April 20, May 16, June 19, July 16 and Aug. 26). The Heritage Festival Night series also returns with Irish Night (June 18), Italian Night (July 18) and Polish Night (Aug. 13).

Great values are always an important part of a Bisons promotional schedule. All Monday home games in 2019 will be "Markdown Mondays,' with tickets just $9.00 when bought in advance of game day. NOCO will host "2-for-1 Tuesdays,' with fans being able to get two tickets for the price of one when they also show a NOCO receipt at the Sahlen Field Box office (limit four tickets).

Bisons Game Times

The Bisons will continue to use a 6:05 p.m. start time for most night games in April and May before switching to a 7:05 p.m. start time for most night games starting in June. Saturday night games will remain 6:05 p.m. with all Kids Club Sundays beginning at 1:05 p.m. Weekday afternoon games will continue to be at 1:05 p.m. with the exceptions of Opening Day on April 4 (2:05 p.m.) and the annual School Kids Day on May 30 (10:35 a.m.).

For additional details on all Bisons events, fans are encouraged to visit Bisons.com.

