Bismarck Larks Release 2021 Schedule

December 1, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release





BISMARCK, ND - The Bismarck Larks will begin their fifth season on Monday, May 31 (Memorial Day) at 7:05 p.m. with a home game against the Wilmar Stingers.

The full Northwoods League (NWL) schedule features 23 teams, each playing 72 regular season games. This will be the Larks' fifth season and a return to their traditional 36 home and 36 away game schedule. All home games will continue to be played at Bismarck Municipal Ballpark home of Dakota Community Bank & Trust Field.

"We had a blast last season, but we are even more excited to return to normal," said John Bollinger, Larks chief experience officer. "We've built great rivalries between the other NWL teams like Wilmar and Duluth and we want our sold our crowds to watch us beat them again."

The Larks played an adjusted schedule with limited crowd sizes in 2020 due to COVID-19. The Larks are planning for a 2021 season without those restrictions, but they are ready to adapt to make sure their games follow local safety guidelines.

"Let's use the power of fun to make 2021 the best it can be," Bollinger said. "We proved last year that we will adjust and be creative to make our games as safe as possible. We want to return to some normalcy and still be safe in 2021."

The Larks' game start times will be different this season. Friday games start at 7:05 p.m., Sunday games start at 4:05 p.m. and all other games start at 6:35 p.m. The only exception is for opening night.

Today, the only way to guarantee box seats for the 2021 season is to purchase a Larks Membership Superpowered by Scheels. All purchases are protected with a COVID-19 opt out clause. Up until April 23, members can choose to move their tickets to the 2022 season.

Larks members get the best seats to the best games, free food and drinks, gifts and special access to year-round events. All family memberships include at least four games.

Learn more at larksbaseball.com.

