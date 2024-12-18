Bismarck Larks Name Saige Tompkins November Kid of the Month

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are thrilled to announce Saige Tompkins as the November MDU Resources Kid of the Month!

The Bismarck Larks and MDU Resources Group celebrate an awesome kid in the community each month. These kids are great people who go above and beyond to improve their community.

Saige is an exceptional kid who excels in sports, academics, and caring for her siblings at home. Her energy and positivity light up every room she enters, bringing joy to everyone around her.

Saige is also a proud member of her dance team, where she enjoys competing alongside her friends and expressing her creativity.

"It's competitive, and I like doing shows," Saige said. "My cousin encouraged me to try dance because it looked interesting."

She plays an important role at home in caring for her two baby sisters, who are celebrating their first birthdays this month. Her mother, Navada Ennen, is very grateful for all her daughter's help.

"She is a rock star, helping with her baby twin sisters," Navada said. "I'm so proud of her!"

As winter approaches, Saige eagerly anticipates all the fun activities the season offers. Her favorite winter activities include sledding and drinking hot cocoa. Her lively spirit and kind heart made her an easy choice for this special recognition.

Saige's story is one of many that can be told about the kids in the Bismarck-Mandan community. Everyone knows an amazing kid who is trying to make the world a better place. These kids can be nominated today as a 2024-2025 Kid of the Month at larksbaseball.com. The 2025 Kid of the Year will be chosen at the 2025 MDU Resources Group Kid of the Year Larks Game and will receive $1,000 to invest in a 529 College Save Plan to use for their future educational pursuits. Help us celebrate the amazing kids in our community!

