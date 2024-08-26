Bismarck Larks Announce Staffing Updates

(Bismarck, ND) - The Bismarck Larks are excited to announce several significant staffing updates as the team prepares for the 2025 season.

The Larks are pleased to announce changes to the team's front office. Current Chief eXperience Officer Rob Williamson has been named the new President of the Bismarck Larks.

"My biggest goal remains to focus on the experience of every individual who impacts our team and to help our team get better by one percent every day. Making small, daily improvements is crucial for us achieving long-term success," Williamson said. "The goal is to get better all offseason to make the gameday experience the best it can be for families, partners, and fans. We want to have the best experience in North Dakota."

Rob moved from his home in Missouri to start the Bismarck Larks in October 2017. He left in Fall 2020 but three years later, a decision with the help of his family ties to Bismarck, passion for making people happy and more led him back to the Larks.

"All I care about in this company is making people happy. I want this to create happiness in our employees, fans, and community. I've known Rob since I was 18 and Rob has always been the guy to make people happy," Larks Owner & CEO John Bollinger said. "He's been to 12+ weddings and he's everybody's best friend. At the golf course, every member knew Rob. He's the greatest small talker in the world. You talk to him and leave the conversation feeling better than when it started. I have a great friend that I can work and grow this company with."

Nate Maddox has been promoted to the role of General Manager, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the team and a focus on bringing the best baseball talent to Bismarck.

"The experience of the fan is so much more than just serving a hot burger and cold soda at the ballpark. We want to give our fans the taste of winning and bring the best players to play for the Larks," Maddox said. "It starts with building relationships with the top coaches in college baseball and ensuring their trust with our team that Field Manager Mark Weidemaier is going to make them better any given summer."

Nate moved from his home in Michigan to start the Bismarck Larks in October 2017. He has remained with the team and taken on roles with the Minot Hot Tots and Funatix Events.

"Nate is a huge asset to the Bismarck Larks and has a passion for providing the best experience for others that we serve," Bollinger said. "His new role centered around the all-around experience of players and staff will be beneficial to the team's long term success both on and off the baseball field."

Ryan Reneker has been promoted to Sponsorship Experience Director, responsible for managing the Larks' partnerships and activations.

"Ryan has been nothing short of exceptional since he joined the team in 2022 as an intern," Bollinger said. "His growth is a testament to his work ethic and our belief of hiring and promoting from within. He was able to learn a lot from Cody Nielson and I'm excited to see him lead the way with positive relationships with our partners."

Ryan moved to Bismarck from his home in Indiana and graduated from Ball State University with a degree in Sports Administration.

"Bismarck is our new home for my wife, Alexis, and I - and I'm thankful to work with great people at the Larks like John [Bollinger] and Rob [Williamson] and the rest of the team," Reneker said. "I love working with our partners and showing them how we are so much more than just a baseball team or an advertisement for their company - we are friends and community leaders."

The Larks are also actively seeking to expand their team and are hiring for several key positions. These include a Sales and Groups Account Manager, Marketing Manager, Social Media Manager & Content Creator, Partnership Activation & Experience Coordinator, People & Culture Manager, and a Graphic Designer.

The team is committed to being community focused with a dynamic environment where the office is energetic, creative and FUN. Team members work collaboratively where contributions are valued and teamwork is at the heart of the team's successes.

Interested candidates can find more information about the positions at northwoodsleague.com/bismarck-larks/careers/.

The Bismarck Larks are committed to providing a top-notch experience for fans and players alike. These exciting updates are just the beginning of what promises to be a memorable 2025 season.

