Bismarck Larks Announce First Roster Moves

January 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Bismarck Larks News Release







The Bismarck Larks Surveyed the Field powered by Frontier Precision and found three new players to the Larks 2023 roster. These players include infielder Mason Le, outfielder Jakob Simons, and first baseman Luc Stuka from California State University, Northridge.

"This is a huge step in the right direction for this team," Larks head coach Will Flynt said. "We're really excited for what these guys are going to bring to our group this year."

All three new recruits are coming from California State University, Northridge. Le, the longest-tenured Matador, has played for the team for three seasons beginning in 2020. Simons spent the 2022 season with the team after previously playing for the Chabot College Gladiators from 2019 to 2021. Stuka has only recently joined the team for the 2023 season after playing for Saddleback College for two seasons and California State University San Marcos for one.

Mason Le has batted .260 over three seasons for the Matadors with his best season being in 2021 with his batting average of .277 over 27 games. During his sophomore season in 2022, Le hit 5 home runs, ranking third-best on the team that season.

Jakob Simons proved to be a dangerous opponent in the outfield, having not committed a single error in 64 chances during the 2022 season. The speed in the grass translates to the dirt as Simons went 6 for 8 in stolen base attempts.

The 2022 season was fantastic for Luc Stuka at Saddleback. He racked up a total of 60 hits in 45 games along with 14 doubles and 5 home runs. The sophomore batted a very impressive .339 playing for the Bobcats.

"These guys are really gonna do some damage on the field this year," Coach Flynt said. "We're ready to come out swinging."

Le, Simons, and Stuka will join returning Larks Alec Danen, Garrett Yawn, AJ Barazza, and Garrett Macias on the Larks' 2023 roster. A new look roster that will have fans cheering all summer long.

"We are shaping up for a great season," Larks Owner and General Manager John Bollinger said. "Last year was disappointing on the field and we want to right the ship in 2023."

The Larks 2023 season starts on May 29 at home against the Duluth Huskies.

The best way to see Larks games this summer is to be a Flock Member. It includes box seats, 3 innings of food and drinks, a jersey, a hat, and exclusive access to year-round events. Memberships start at just $108 for four games. The team is over 88 percent sold out of Flock Memberships for the upcoming season.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from January 25, 2023

Bismarck Larks Announce First Roster Moves - Bismarck Larks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.