Biscuits Take Regular Season Finale Over Shuckers, 7-2

BILOXI, Miss. - Although the Biscuits (80-58) clinched a playoff spot the night before, the season series against the Biloxi Shuckers (74-63) was still on the line during a 7-2 victory on Sunday afternoon at MGM Park.

Brock Wilken put Biloxi on the board during the third inning with an RBI-double off Logan Workman to make the score 2-0.

Montgomery responded in the next frame with a five-run inning against Adam Seminaris. Erik Ostberg put the first run on the board despite grounding out, but a two-run single from Dru Baker and a two-run double by Carson Williams ultimately put the Biscuits ahead 5-2.

Baker struck again during the sixth with a triple to right field, bringing Gionti Turner in to score uncontested. The center fielder finished the game with two hits in five at-bats along with three RBIs.

Both sides unloaded their bullpens against each other, with 10 relievers seeing action over the last 5.2 innings of play. The five pitchers for the Biscuits shut down the Shuckers with only two hits and two walks surrendered during the stretch.

After Williams and Bob Seymour opened the ninth with a pair of singles, a fielding error by Felix Valerio allowed the former to cross the plate and make the score 7-2. Biloxi failed to put a rally together as the Biscuits clinched the six-game series and the season series.

Antonio Jimenez (4-0) earned the win while Aaron Ashby (0-1) took the loss as the Butter and Blue turn their attention to the playoffs. Montgomery took 27 of the last 33 games along with their final five series to close out the regular season.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos also claimed a win against the Mississippi Braves tonight, meaning that the Biscuits have officially tied for the best overall record in the Southern League.

The Butter and Blue will return to Riverwalk Stadium on Tuesday, September 19 for the first game of a best-of-three series against the Blue Wahoos. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. CST with Luis Palacios (9-7) expected to start for Pensacola.

