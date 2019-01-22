Biscuits 2019 Field Staff Announced

Montgomery, Ala. - The Montgomery Biscuits, in conjunction with the Tampa Bay Rays, announce the 2019 field staff headlined by new manager Morgan Ensberg. Following 5 years under the helm of Brady Williams, including four straight Southern League Playoff appearances, Ensberg will become the fourth manager in Biscuits history. Ensberg will be joined in Montgomery by the 2018 coaching staff that lead the Biscuits to a franchise record 79 wins; pitching coach R.C. Lichtenstein, coach Gary Redus, and coach Jamie Nelson. The Biscuits will also return athletic trainer Kris Russell and conditioning coach Carlos Gonzalez.

"Our tremendous relationship with the Rays is one of the many things we love about Montgomery," said Biscuits COO, Brendon Porter. "We look forward to welcoming Morgan to the family and are thrilled to have R.C., Gary, Jamie, Kris, and Carlos return."

Ensberg, 43, spent the previous two seasons managing in the Astros system, with Class-A Buies Creek in the Carolina League last year and with Short-A Tri-City in the New York-Penn League in 2017. He spent the 2016 season as the Astros minor league mindset coach, the 2014-15 seasons as the Astros minor league special assignment coach and the 2013 season as the infield coach at Class-A Lancaster. He joined the coaching ranks in 2011 and spent two seasons as a hitters and infielders coach for the University of California San Diego. Ensberg played parts of eight seasons in the majors with the Astros (2000, 2002-07), San Diego Padres (2007) and New York Yankees (2008). He was named the Astros MVP in 2005, when they won the National League pennant. He also came to Rays camp as a non-roster invite in 2009.

Lichtenstein will be directing the pitching staff for the eighth-straight season in Montgomery. The Chicago-native spent three seasons as pitching coach in Bowling Green before joining the Biscuits in 2012. In 2018 the Biscuits pitching staff was top 3 in the Southern League in wins, ERA, shut-outs, hits allowed, and runs allowed. Overall, Lichtenstein has completed twelve years as a coach in the Rays' system.

Redus will re-join the Biscuits for his third season as a Coach. The North Alabama native spent 13 seasons in the Major Leagues with the Reds, Phillies, White Sox, Pirates, and Rangers. Redus was drafted out of Athens State University in 1978 by the Reds, and spent the 1978 season batting .462 for the Billings Mustangs of the Pioneer League, an all-time American professional baseball record that still stands today.

Nelson will return for his second season in Montgomery. He began his Rays coaching career in 2000 and spent five seasons as an Assistant Hitting Coach for the Major League Tampa Bay Rays. Offensively the Biscuits lead the Southern League in hits and stolen bases along with having the fewest strike outs in the league in 2018, Nelson's first season with Montgomery.

The Biscuits open their sixteenth season at Riverwalk Stadium on Wednesday, April 10th at 6:35 p.m. versus the Biloxi Shuckers. Season tickets and mini-plans are available by visiting BiscuitsBaseball.com or calling the Biscuits Box office at 334-323-BALL.

