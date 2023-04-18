Birmingham Takes on Huntsville in Semi-Finals

April 18, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release









Birmingham Bulls battle the Huntsville Havoc

(Birmingham Bulls) Birmingham Bulls battle the Huntsville Havoc(Birmingham Bulls)

PELHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Bulls came back from being down one game in the first round of the SPHL President's Cup Playoffs against the Fayetteville Marksmen with back-to-back wins at home.

The Bulls advance to the semifinals to take on in-state rivals the Huntsville Havoc in a best-of-three series that begins this Friday, April 21 at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Game 2 will take place up the road in Huntsville on Saturday, April 22 at the Von Braun Center. If a third game is necessary, the matchup will return to Pelham to decide the series on Sunday night.

The Bulls and the Havoc have faced off eight times this season, splitting the series with 4 wins a piece. Birmingham's best finish in the SPHL playoffs came in 2019 when the Bulls made it to the final before losing to the Huntsville Havoc.

Tickets for Game 1 and Game 3 start at $15 are on now sale at Ticketmaster.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from April 18, 2023

Birmingham Takes on Huntsville in Semi-Finals - Birmingham Bulls

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.