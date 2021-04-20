Birmingham Barons Individual Game Tickets on Sale Tomorrow

April 20, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Barons are set to begin their long-awaited return to Regions Field on Tuesday, May 4th. With the Barons home opener just a few short weeks away, the Barons are excited to announce that individual game tickets for the first homestand of the season against the Biloxi Shuckers (May 4th-9th) will be available starting tomorrow, Wednesday the 21st at 9:00 am.

As we approach the 2021 Minor League Baseball season, Regions Field will open the year with a reduced capacity of under 50% in the seating bowl. Per the City of Birmingham and Major League Baseball, face masks will be required at Regions Field.

Over the last several weeks the Barons organization has worked with both Major League Baseball and the Jefferson County Department of Health in preparation for the upcoming season. "While restrictions on gatherings have loosened, we recognize the sensitivity of the situation and want folks who come out to Regions Field during the first homestand to feel comfortable and confident while watching the Barons play," said Barons General Manager Jonathan Nelson. "We will continue to evaluate our ballpark capacity plan, but most importantly look forward to folks enjoying their visit to Regions Field this season."

Fans are strongly recommended to pre-order their tickets by purchasing them online at barons.com, over the phone at 205-988-3200, or by visiting the Joe Drake Box Office located at Regions Field, Monday through Friday from 9:00 am - 5:00 pm.

Individual game tickets start as low as $10 and can be purchased for the first six home games of the season. Individual tickets for the last six home games in May, as well as the rest of the season will be released at a later date. See below for a breakdown of individual game ticket pricing:

Single Game Ticket Pricing:

General Admission/Berm Seating - $10 ($8 Child/Military/Senior)

Baseline Box - $13 ($11 Child/Military/Senior)

Field Reserve - $16 ($14 Child/Military/Senior)

Dugout Premium - $20 ($18 Child/Military/Senior)

Tickets purchased for the 2020 season can be exchanged for 2021 tickets by contacting barons@barons.com. For group tickets, please contact groups@barons.com.

Gates will open one hour before all Barons home games this season. Stay tuned as the Barons will release their 2021 Promotional Schedule in the next few weeks.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.