M-Braves Continue $5 Ticket Program for Military, Veterans and First Responders

April 20, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Mississippi Braves News Release







PEARL - The Mississippi Braves are proud to announce the continuation of a program that offers discounted tickets to our local first responders, military, and veterans. All members and veterans of all branches of the U.S. military and first responders/emergency personnel will receive $5 Field Level tickets ($10 discount) to all Mississippi Braves home games in 2021 when presenting a valid ID at the box office. This expanded discount on tickets for all home games at Trustmark Park to our local heroes is an extension of AMR First Responders Day each Wednesday, in which a complimentary Field or Diamond Level ticket is offered.Â

"The M-Braves want to say thank you to all members of our armed forces and first responders/emergency personnel for their service and sacrifice," said Mississippi Braves Vice President and General Manager Pete Laven. "Recognizing these exemplary citizens by providing them a fun ballpark experience is something which the Braves and AMR are very proud of. We look forward to seeing these local heroes and their friends and family at Trustmark Park this season."

The discount is not available for tickets ordered online, and purchases must be made at the Trustmark Park box office.

Fans may begin securing their single-game tickets for each of the 60 games at Trustmark Park on Thursday at 2:00 pm. Tickets may be purchased at mississippibraves.com by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

Opening Day for the Mississippi Braves is Tuesday, May 4 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park. Fans can guarantee their seat with 2021 season tickets. Also currently available are flex plans, group tickets, suite nights, and sponsorship opportunities. View ticket options HERE. For more information, fans are encouraged to visit mississippibraves.com or call 888-BRAVES4.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A South League message board...





Double-A South League Stories from April 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.