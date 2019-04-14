Birds Come Back to Sweep Claws, Winning 6-5 on Sunday

April 14, 2019 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Lakewood BlueClaws News Release





SALISBURY, MD - Delmarva came from 5-2 down and took the lead on Cadyn Grenier's single in the seventh to top the BlueClaws 6-5 on Sunday at Perdue Stadium and complete a four-game sweep.

The BlueClaws (3-8), who have now dropped five in a row, were swept in just one series last year, but get swept for the first time this year in the third series of the season. Delmarva, meanwhile, improves to 8-1 with the win.

Trailing 2-0 in the third, Alec Bohm launched a 2-run home run down the left field line to tie the game. For Bohm, the third overall pick in last year's draft, it was his first professional home run and the first home run hit by the BlueClaws this season.

Lakewood took the lead in the fifth when Malvin Matos drew a bases loaded walk as the last hitter to face Shorebirds starter Nick Vespi. Bohm, facing reliever Tyler Joyner, hit a SAC fly to put the BlueClaws up 4-2 and Jonathan Guzman then scored on a wild pitch for a 5-2 Lakewood lead.

BlueClaws starter Colton Eastman came out after allowing two runs in five innings while retiring the last 10 batters he faced.

Ethan Lindow took over in the sixth and surrendered back to back singles and a three-run home run to Will Robertson that tied the game at five.

In the bottom of the seventh, Cadyn Grenier singled to right with two outs to bring home Andrew Fregia after he had singled and stole second to give the Shorebirds the lead.

Lindow (1-1) was charged with four runs in three innings to take the loss while Tyler Joyner (2-0) fanned five over three innings to earn the win.

Bohm was 2-3 for the BlueClaws with the home run and drove in three in the win. Matt Kroonalso had two hits for the BlueClaws in the loss.

The BlueClaws open a series in West Virginia on Monday night at 7:05 pm. RHP Jack Perkinsstarts for Lakewood opposite RHP Logan Gilbert.

• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board...





South Atlantic League Stories from April 14, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.