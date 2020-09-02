Birds Bolster Rotation at Deadline, Sign Medina

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - The Sioux Falls Canaries have made a big addition to their starting rotation as they push for the playoffs. The Birds have signed former St. Paul Saints right-hander Eddie Medina.

Medina, 30, played the majority of this season with St. Paul. Five of his nine starts came at the Birdcage against the Canaries. In all but one of the other four starts, he went at least six innings. He holds a 7.46 ERA over 50.2 innings in the nine starts.

Medina was signed ahead of the league's roster deadline at noon Tuesday. He is scheduled to make his Canaries debut Thursday night at Fargo-Moorhead.

Last season with the Saints, Medina was considered one of the best starting pitchers in the American Association. He held a 3.69 ERA over 114.2 innings with a 10-3 record and opponents hit just .224 against him.

The Staten Island, New York native pitched with St. Paul for the first time in 2018 where he went 9-5 with a 2.80 ERA and a complete game shutout in 20 games (19 starts). In 115.2 innings he walked just 43 and struck out 104 while opponents hit just .224 against him. He threw 6.0 or more innings in 13 of 19 starts and allowed three runs or less in 15 of 19 and didn't allow any runs in five of his starts.

Each of the three previous seasons (2015, 2016, 2017), he pitched for the Wichita Wingnuts. His best season with Wichita came in the Wingnuts runner-up season in 2017 when he went 9-3 with a 3.09 ERA in 17 games (14 starts). In 90.1 innings pitched he walked just 25 and struck out 68 while opponents hit only .234 against him.

Medina first turned professional with the Las Vegas Train Robbers in the Pecos League in 2013 before pitching in United League Baseball with the Brownsville Charros and the Fort Worth Cats in 2014. He also pitched in one game in the Atlantic League with the York Revolution before finding a home with Wichita.

The Birds currently sit in second place in the American Association standings with nine games left. The top two teams in the league will face off in the American Association Finals. They will play their last home series of the regular season Friday through Sunday, with Pride Night and fireworks on Friday night at 7:05 p.m.

