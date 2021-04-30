Binghamton Rumble Ponies Announce 2021 Opening Day Roster

April 30, 2021 - Double-A Northeast League (AA Northeast) - Binghamton Rumble Ponies News Release







BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies, the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets, announced their 2021 roster Friday. This year's roster features four (4) out of the Mets top 30 prospects as listed by MLB.com: Mark Vientos (8), Ryley Gilliam (18), Tylor Megill (23), and Marcell Renteria (25). Please see the full roster below and attached.

Pitchers

Yeizo Campos, Trey Cobb, Justin Dillon, Ryley Gilliam, Colin Holderman, Thomas McIlraith, Tylor Megill, Andrew Mitchell, Adam Oller, Marcel Renteria, Joseph Shaw, Sam Tewes, Cole Gordon and Joseph Zanghi

Catchers

Nicholas Meyer, Daniel Rizzie, and David Rodriguez

Infielders

Luis Carpio, Edgardo Fermin, Manny Rodriguez, Will Toffey, Mark Vientos and Jeremy Vasquez

Outfielders

Carlos Cortes, Sebastian Elizalde, Wagner Lagrange, and Desmond Lindsay

Coaching Staff

Lorenzo Bundy (Manager), Jonathan Hurst (Pitching Coach), Bruce Fields (Hitting Coach), Joe Raccuia (Bench Coach), Kiyoshi Tada (Trainer), Dylan Cintula (Performance Coach), and Lauren Klein (Assistant Trainer).

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies kick off their 29th season of play on the road against the Akron RubberDucks on Tuesday, April 4th at 7:05 PM before returning home for the home opener on Tuesday, April 11th vs. the Altoona Curve at 6:35 PM. Tickets for the Home Opener are on sale online at www.BINGRP.com or by calling 607-722-FUNN (3866).

The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are the Double-A Affiliate of the New York Mets. For more information follow the Ponies on Facebook at facebook.com/RumblePoniesBB, on Twitter @RumblePoniesBB, or on Instagram at rumbleponiesbb.

• Discuss this story on the Double-A Northeast League message board...





Double-A Northeast League Stories from April 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.