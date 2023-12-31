Binghamton Earns Point in SOL on NYE

BINGHAMTON- The Binghamton Black Bears fell in the shootout to the Danbury Hat Tricks 4-3 on Sunday evening.

Unlike the Saturday night contest between the two teams, it took seven minutes for a team to score the first goal. Danbury scored first on the opening power play opportunity as Brandon Stojcevski scored his second-straight goal in the weekend matchup. A sell-out crowd fell quiet, but it did not take long for them to get re-energized. Josh Fletcher continued the hot streak for the third line, as he scored by banking a shot off the glass and back of the Danbury goaltender.

Tyson Kirkby gave Binghamton the lead at the 14:29 mark as he received a beautiful centering pass from Austin Thompson. Kirkby's 14th of the season sent Binghamton to the locker room up 2-1 as they outshot Danbury 19-14.

The second period had nonstop action as both goaltenders traded excellent saves. Each team managed to put 14 shots on goal, and it was not until the final 30 seconds that a goal was scored. Thomas Wray netted his 7th of the season on a shot that got buried in the netting that left a ton of people wondering where the puck was. Wray's shot got stuck between the support beam and connector of the net but raised the crowd to their feet celebrating the Black Bears third goal of the night. Binghamton led 3-1 going into the third period.

Danbury would repeat their gameplan from the previous night and mount a multi-goal comeback. Jacob Ratcliffe and Kyle Heitzner would both score, tying the game at 3-3. Binghamton took a penalty in the final minute of regulation time but managed to get to overtime and secure one point in the standings.

Binghamton outshot Danbury 9-2 in the extra frame but both goaltenders stood tall and did not allow the game to come to end after 65 minutes. For the third time in this series, the game went to a shootout. Connor Wooley was the only player to score in the best of three rounds, sending Danbury home with the extra point. Hat Tricks won 4-3 SO.

