Biloxi Walks off Birmingham 6-5

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (18-40) mounted two comebacks as part of a 6-5 walk off win over the Birmingham Barons (31-27) on Saturday night at MGM Park.

With the score tied at 3-3 going to the eighth inning, Birmingham took a two-run lead on back-to-back home runs by Carlos Perez and Craig Dedelow. Biloxi responded with a rally in the bottom of the frame to tie the game. David Fry worked a two-out walk and scored on a double to center field by Chad Spanberger, bringing the Shuckers within a run at 5-4. Brent Diaz then doubled off RHP Lane Ramsey (BS, 1) to drive in Spanberger, evening the contest at 5-5.

After RHP J.T. Hintzen (W, 2-0) retired the side in order in the top of the ninth inning, Yeison Coca started the bottom of the inning with a sharp single to left and moved to third on a double to the right-field gap by Brice Turang. Alexander Palma was intentionally walked, loading the bases for Luis Castro, who delivered a walk-off single to deep right field to win the game for the Shuckers.

Birmingham took an early lead off RHP Lucas Erceg in the top of the second inning. Perez hit a bleeding single to start the inning and moved around to third after a double play ball from Joe DeCarlo. Zack Granite drove in the first run of the game with a single to center, giving the Barons a 1-0 advantage.

A solo home run by Jameson Fisher in the top of the fifth inning doubled the Barons lead, putting them in front 2-0. Spanberger responded with a solo home run to center field off RHP Blake Battenfield, pulling the Shuckers within a run at 2-1. It was the fourth homer of the year for Spanberger.

Biloxi took their first lead of the game in the bottom of the sixth. Garrett Mitchell drew a leadoff walk and Alexander Palma followed with a one-out single before Luis Castro walked, loading the bases up for David Fry. The Shuckers' designated hitter worked a full count and took a ball outside to force in a run, tying the game at 2-2. Spanberger was then hit by a pitch, driving in Palma to give the Shuckers a 3-2 advantage.

The Barons tied the game in the top of the seventh inning when J.J. Muno was hit by a pitch, moved to second on a wild pitch, stole third and scored on a throwing error.

Looking to split their series against the Barons, Biloxi concludes their six-game series on Sunday afternoon. Biloxi is scheduled to send RHP Jesus Castillo (0-4, 6.84) to the mound opposite Barons' LHP John Parke (2-3, 4.20) for a 5:05 pm first pitch.

