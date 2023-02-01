Biloxi Coaching Staff Announced for 2023

BILOXI, MS - The Milwaukee Brewers announced the coaching staff for their minor league affiliates on Wednesday, including the coaching staff for the Biloxi Shuckers in 2023.

For a seventh consecutive season, Mike Guerrero returns to manage the Shuckers. The 2018 Southern League Manager of the Year owns a 418-386 regular season record while guiding the Shuckers and led Biloxi to back-to-back South Division titles in 2018 and 2019. This will be Guerrero's 24th season as a manager, with 23 of them coming in the Milwaukee Brewers' organization. Guerrero has a career regular season record of 1,380-1,221 and ranks in the Top 15 in wins among active Minor League Managers in wins.

Hitting Coach Chuckie Caufield is back for his third season as the Shuckers' hitting coach and sixth overall with Biloxi. Under Caufield's guidance, the Shuckers had one of their most productive seasons at the plate in 2022, setting the single-season franchise record for runs scored, doubles, home runs, RBI, walks and stolen bases. This will be Caufield's 10th season in the Brewers' organization, having served as a coach with the Shuckers from 2017 to 2019, the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers from 2014 to 2016 and the Helena Brewers in 2013. Caufield was selected by the Brewers in the 2006 draft out of the University of Oklahoma and played for six seasons in the minor leagues.

Pitching Coach Will Schierholz joins the Biloxi staff in 2023, coming up from High-A Wisconsin where he was the pitching coach for the Timber Rattlers in 2022. The upcoming season will be Schierholz' second in Brewers' organization after working as an assistant coach for St. Louis University from 2017 to 2021. Schierholz pitched collegiately at Butler University and Miami (OH) University and spent two seasons in the Frontier League with the River City Rascals.

Bench Coach Nick Stanley enters his sixth season in the Brewers' organization and first with Biloxi after serving as the Timber Rattlers' hitting coach in 2021 and 2022. Prior to joining the Timber Rattlers, Stanley was the hitting coach for the Dominican Summer League Brewers in 2018 and the Rocky Mountain Vibes in 2019.

Bullpen Coach Josh Spence also joins the ranks as a new member of the Shuckers' staff for 2023. The Australian native was the pitching coach for the Arizona League Complex Brewers Blue team in 2022 and has served as the pitching coach for the Adelaide Giants of the Australian Baseball League since 2019. He previously worked in the San Diego Padres organization as a pitching coach with the Tri-City Dust Devils in 2017 and the rehab pitching coach for the Padres' organization in 2016. Drafted in the ninth round of the 2010 draft by the San Diego Padres out of Arizona State, Spence made his Major League debut on June 24, 2011, and appeared in 51 games at the Major League level for the Padres between 2011 and 2012.

Development Coach Christian Correa begins his career as a coach while joining the Shuckers' staff in 2023. Correa recently retired from playing professional baseball after winning the Miles Wolff Cup with the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks of the American Association in 2022. Correa played collegiately at Nicholls State University and was signed by the Houston Astros in 2015.

In the training room, Grant Kastelan returns for a second season as Biloxi's Strength and Conditioning Specialist. He'll be joined by new Athletic Trainer Andrew Staehling and Associate Athletic Trainer Tanner Bos.

Group outings, Shuck Nation memberships and Flex Plans for the 2023 Biloxi Shuckers season are available now by calling (228) 233-3465 or visiting biloxishuckers.com. The Shuckers begin the 2023 season on April 7 at Trustmark Park against the Mississippi Braves before their home opener on April 11 at 6:35 pm against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at MGM Park.

Prior to the start of the 2023 Shuckers' season, MGM Park will host the Hancock Whitney Classic as Mississippi State matches up with Nicholls State on Tuesday, March 14, and the University of Louisiana on Wednesday, March 15. Tickets are available now through Ticketmaster or at the MGM Park Box Office during normal business hours.

