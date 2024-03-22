Biloxi Beach Chickens Set to Take the Field for Four Games in 2024

BILOXI, MS - On the shores of the Gulf of Mexico, the Biloxi Shuckers have announced that they will transform into the Biloxi Beach Chickens for four games during the 2024 season. The Beach Chickens pay homage to the fun-loving seagulls (i.e. beach chickens) that inhabit the Coast's beaches, including the Shuckers' mascot, Schooner. Hats and apparel are on sale now online through the Shuckers Shop and at the team's ballpark.

"A beach chicken in a straw hat with a Hawaiian shirt ready for summer? Minor League Baseball is all about having fun," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We're so excited to add the Beach Chickens to our promotional schedule for the 2024 season and can't wait to see Beach Chickens caps and jerseys invade the ballpark throughout the year!"

The Biloxi Beach Chickens will debut on Saturday, May 25 against the Birmingham Barons before returning on Tuesday, June 25 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. The Beach Chickens will round out their inaugural season with two August dates, Saturday, August 3 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas and on Saturday, August 17 against the Mississippi Braves.

Brandiose, the award-winning studio behind the Shuckers and King Cakes identities, designed the logo set. Along with the primary Beach Chicken logo, the set includes an alternate logo and a beach-themed jersey for the occasion.

"The Beach Chickens identity is a playful homage to life along the Gulf Coast," Brandiose partner Jason Klein said. "Inspired by the spirited seagulls that dot our beautiful beaches, this rebranding captures the essence of coastal living. Our team immersed itself in the Gulf Coast's lifestyle, exploring its sandy shores and vibrant communities. The result is a fun, sun-drenched identity that locals and visitors alike will adore. The Beach Chickens emblem features bright colors and dynamic imagery, evoking the laid-back, carefree atmosphere of a day at the beach. It's a unique, lighthearted take on our coastal life, reflecting the joy and playfulness of the community."

