Billy Meakes Returns to Los Angeles

December 5, 2024

Former Aussie 7s and Super Rugby stalwart Billy Meakes is coming back to LA for the 2025 MLR season.

The former MLR Back of the Year Meakes, who has plied his trade with Chicago in recent years, joins RFCLA with a wealth of rugby experience around the world.

The 33-year-old centre has had truly global experience over his rugby career, playing in Super Rugby and England's Premierships before coming to LA and playing for the Giltinis in 2021.

Meakes for the Giltinis against Dyer in 2022, now teammates in 2025. Photo: Getty Images

RFCLA attack coach Sam Harris worked with Meakes in Chicago and also coached against him in the earlier years of the MLR and said the barnstorming back had sometimes been underrated in a team full of big names.

"Obviously playing against him for the Giltinis, he was a focal point for them - they had some other big stars but I think it was really run around him - he was a catalyst for a lot of the big plays," he said.

"In Chicago, I got to see him front and centre as a leader, setting the standards and also being able to find the balance between driving standards and being the friend and fun guy."

Meakes for Australia before his match against the Barbarians. Photo: Getty Images

While his playing experience was a big boon for the side, Harris said Meakes's knowledge of the MLR was just as important when it came to helping other players.

"Sevens and Super Rugby experience takes a backseat to having the experience of the MLR - things like what to expect in Boston when you get to the changerooms and all that stuff," he said.

Harris said Meakes had evolved over his career, adding more strings to his bow as a player.

Billy, a fan favorite in Chicago. Photo: Instagram

"His game's changing a bit - he's a powerful and dynamic player and now he's moved into an even smarter player," he said.

"Whether he's putting in a deft pass or a little step or a kick in behind, he's really elevated his game and I'm looking forward to coaching him again."

RFCLA director of rugby Stephen Hoiles said Meakes' experience would be vital for the side next season.

"Billy will be a hugely valuable addition to our team. He's been in the MLR for four seasons now, after being a strong performer in Super Rugby," he said.

"He's established himself as one of the best backs in the competition, so we're really excited to get him back to LA."

