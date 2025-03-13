Billings Outlaws Playbook: Week 1

March 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Billings Outlaws News Release







The road to the Arena championship starts this week for the Billings Outlaws. Heading to the Oregon Lightning, Billings will have its first test of the year and see how their roster shakes out. In previous arena seasons, Cedric Walker was known for having a strong rush game, building both trenches, and making teams work for every yard.

Offensive strategy

With new offensive coordinator Coach Hibbert, that may change this year. Without giving away too many secrets, Cedric praised his coach, "Coach Hibbert will dictate how the team will operate. He has a good grasp. I know we previously ran a ton, but this year is much more standing behind him and letting him do his thing. Whatever the gameplay dictates is what he will give to the guys, and I trust him."

Special Weapon

There was one name that stood out when we spoke to Coach Walker this week: Kenny(Keneth) Brewer III. Brewer is a tall, 200-pound wide receiver out of Central Michigan University.

"Kenny is the real deal. He is smart, he is going to be special in the league. Coach Hibbert is going to use him everywhere, he can catch, he can run, he can do it all. Don't be surprised to hear his name often."

Fans can catch Kenny and the Outlaws Saturday, March 15th, at 9:30 PM on the EVERGREENNOW App.

