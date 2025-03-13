Salina Liberty Playbook: Gametime

March 13, 2025 - Arena Football One (AF1)

Salina Liberty News Release







The Salina Liberty kicks off their season this Sunday, March 16th, as they travel to meet the Corpus Christi Tritons. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m. ET, and the game will stream for free on EvergreenNOW.

wrapping up training camp

Coach Heron O'Neal was excited when we chatted on Wednesday. It's finally game week for the Liberty, and he started the conversation off by saying, "This is the fun part of the year."

"Camp is always going to be camp," Coach O'Neal said. He's excited to be into the game planning and actually getting the team he's built on the field. "Guys are understanding the scheme more consistently, we just need to fine-tune everything." I'm very excited with what we'll come out with on Sunday."

game week

The Liberty have two final practices, Thursday and Friday, before they head south to Corpus Christi. It's not an easy team to prepare for. Last year, the Tritons were in a different league with different rules, so what they roll out this season is yet to be seen.

Coach O'Neal is focused on the Tritons personnel and how they may use those players. He's even more focused on "getting ourselves ready to go." Making sure we're running our plays correctly, offense, defense, and special teams." Coach O'Neal wants his coaches to focus on their team and be prepared.

"With them not playing a game, with us not playing a game, there wasn't any film to look at," so it's just focusing on his team and being prepared. "I'm looking for our team to come out fired up. I know it's going to be super loud in there; this is their home opener, they are going to have a crowd in there, and it's going to be fun." "We just need to put our best foot forward to be ready to go against a tough team. They've got supreme talent, a great coaching staff, it's not going to be easy."

Tune in to watch the Liberty take on the Tritons Sunday night on EvergreenNOW!

• Discuss this story on the Arena Football One message board...





Arena Football One Stories from March 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.