Billings Mustangs Release 2022 Opening Day Roster

Ahead of their season opener at Missoula on Wednesday night, manager Jim Riggleman and the Billings Mustangs finalized their 25-man roster to begin the season.

The roster is highlighted by the return of 2021 Pioneer League Rookie of the Year and Billings native Jalen Garcia, who begins his second year with the Mustangs after batting .349 with 16 home runs and 75 RBI a year ago, along with 29 stolen bases.

The Mustangs will begin the season with 14 pitches and 11 position players on the active roster.

The pitching staff consists of right-handers Jean Correa, Logan Dubbe, Jack Goonan, Sean Kiley, Yasnier, Laureano, Augie Martinez, Brandon Mason, Al Pesto, Kelvan Pilot, Joe Rivera, and Kenny Stewart, as well as left-handers Beaux Bonvillain, Darrien Ragins, and Cory Wills.

On the position side, Billings will carry two catchers, Allante Hall and Brian Parreira, five infielders, Jacob Kline, Christian Pena, Tristan Peterson, Cliff Pradd, and Jackson Raper, and four outfielders, Jalen Garcia, Mitch Piatnik, Nick Ultsch, and Gabe Wurtz.

Additionally, pitcher Colin Kelly will begin the season on the injured list.

In addition to Garcia, the Mustangs will also return pitchers Kelly, Laureano, and Pilot. Also, Piatnik will make a historic return to Billings as the outfielder, who played in the Magic City from 2015-16, will become the first player to appear in a Mustangs uniform when the squad was both affiliated and independent.

A total of 17 players with professional experience, including seven who played in the Pioneer League a season ago, will down Mustangs uniforms. Eight players will be making their professional debuts this season.

The Mustangs will be guided by a coaching staff consisting of veteran MLB manager Jim Riggleman, hitting coach Dan Radison, pitching coach David Peterson, and assistant coach Drew Rossi. For the second straight season, Tori Atencio will serve as the Mustangs athletic trainer.

