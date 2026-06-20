Big-Time Throw! Kelly Sparks Argos Touchdown Drive

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video







Chad Kelly connects on a 47-yard pass to put the Argonauts in scoring position, then follows it up with a touchdown strike on the very next play to give Toronto the lead.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026

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