CFL Toronto Argonauts

Big-Time Throw! Kelly Sparks Argos Touchdown Drive

Published on June 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts YouTube Video


Chad Kelly connects on a 47-yard pass to put the Argonauts in scoring position, then follows it up with a touchdown strike on the very next play to give Toronto the lead.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 20, 2026


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