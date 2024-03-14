Big South Baseball Championship Tickets on Sale Now

HIGH POINT, N.C. - Tickets for the 2024 Big South Baseball Championship at Truist Point are on sale now through the Truist Point Box Office or online at www.highpointrockers.com. The tournament is scheduled for May 23-25 and will feature the top four teams in the Big South playing in a three-day, double elimination tournament to determine the league's automatic bid to the NCAA Regionals.

Tickets are general admission and are priced at $11 for a one-day pass when purchased in advance through May 22. Starting May 23, tickets will increase to $15 for adults while seats for high school/college students with ID, as well as children 12 and under, will cost $12.

To purchase advance tickets, visit HighPointRockers.com or call (336) 888-1010. Fans can email info@highpointrockers.com for additional information and to check on the availability of stadium suites.

Big South Baseball Championship Schedule

Thursday, May 23 (Games 1-2)

Game 1: #1 seed vs. #4 seed, 1:00 p.m.

Game 2: #2 seed vs. #3 seed, 5:00 p.m.

Friday, May 24 (Games 3-5)

Game 3: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 11:00 a.m. (elimination game)

Game 4: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 3:00 p.m.

Game 5: Winner Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 7:00 p.m. (elimination game)

Saturday, May 25 (Championship Day)

Game 6: Winner Game 4 vs. Winner Game 5, 12:00 p.m.

Game 7: (same teams from Game 6), 4:00 p.m.

