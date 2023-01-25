Big Ol' Ballpark Fair Returns from March 10-19

The Rocket City Trash Pandas have partnered with Kissel Entertainment for the fourth annual Big Ol' Ballpark Fair, taking place in the Toyota Field parking lot from Friday, March 10, through Sunday, March 19.

Similar to previous years, the Big Ol' Ballpark Fair will turn the parking lot at Toyota Field into a plethora of fun and entertainment. Rides on hand will include rollercoasters, carousels, a tilt-a-whirl, Ferris wheel, and so much more. Attendees can also take part in dozens of carnival games, enjoy one-of-a-kind entertainment, and eat unique treats like fried Oreos, chicken on a stick, cotton candy, and many other food and beverage options for everyone. Alcohol will be available for attendees ages 21 and older.

The fair will open from Monday-Friday beginning at 4 p.m. and starting at 1 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Armbands which include access to rides will cost $30 on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. Admission alone costs $10 on those days. During the week, armbands cost $25, and admission will be $8 on most nights. Parking at Toyota Field will be $5. Tickets are now available and can be purchased HERE.

During the week, guests can take advantage of specials including:

Mommy Monday, Monday March 13: With the purchase of a child's armband, a mom or guardian receives free armband. Both people must be present at the time of purchase.

Students Day, Tuesday March 14: Admission is free for students of all ages, from elementary school all the way through college.

Buy One Get One Free, Wednesday March 15: Armbands are buy one get one free for guests of all ages. Both people must be present at the time of purchase.

Thrifty Thursday, Thursday March 16: With a coupon, guests can receive $5 off an armband, making the price just $20!

Throughout the far, special shows are regularly scheduled, such as:

Wheels Of Agriculture: The Wheels of Agriculture is an audience interactive game show which takes place on a stage. The format is trivia based game play in which the person who can answer a randomly selected question gains points. The questions are primarily agricultural based and include topics such as: Local Agriculture, Animals, Plants, Food Groups, Farm and barnyard, music and other sounds.

High Flying Pages: The High Flying Pages have been entertaining families around the world for over 30 years from the biggest circus festivals to a fair or festival near you. Our goal has always been to bring the best in family entertainment to audiences of all ages. Hopefully one day we can share our performance with you, because there is no better feeling in the world than families smiling enjoying the show just as much as we enjoy performing it for you.

Sea Lion Splash: The only traveling, self-contained sea lion show in the United States. See close up how sea lions react in a natural setting. Learn how they act in the wild and how we can preserve them.

