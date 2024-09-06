Big Night for Pekarcik for the Wildcats

September 6, 2024 - Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League (QMJHL)

One of the newest offensive weapons for the Moncton Wildcats was on display in preseason action on Friday night when Juraj Pekarcik scored twice and added two assists in a 5-2 win over the Halifax Mooseheads.

The forward from Slovakia was the second overall pick in the 2023 CHL Import Draft by Acadie-Bathurst but did not report to the team. The Cats acquired him this summer for a 2024 QMJHL third round draft pick and he has wasted little time in making an impact. Pekarcik, a St. Louis Blues prospect, was a +5 in the contest as Moncton built up a 5-0 lead before the Mooseheads clawed back with a pair of late tallies.

Halifax goals came 60 seconds apart in the final seven minutes of the game when Braeden MacPhee broke Jacob Steinman's shutout bid at the 13:48 mark with assists going to Lou Levesque and Carlos Handel. Then it was rookie Amelio Santini winning a battle in the corner and working his way off the boards before sending one across the line unassisted.

Long-time Mooseheads forward Markus Vidicek played on Moncton's top line with Pekarcik and Alex Mercier. Vidicek, who was dealt to the Cats in June along with two third round picks in exchange for Shawn Carrier, scored once and added two assists while Mercier had a pair of helpers.

Adam Fortier-Gendron and Isaiah Shantz scored the other Moncton goals.

Mathis Rousseau played the full 60 minutes for Halifax in his first game action since joining the team for training camp and allowed five goals on 29 shots. Steinman was busy and stopped 31-of-33 shots fired at him by Halifax.

The Mooseheads will visit Cape Breton on Sunday afternoon before returning home to wrap up the preseason schedule against the Eagles on Friday, September 13th at 7pm at the RBC Centre. Tickets are on sale now and the game will be streamed live on the Official Mooseheads YouTube Channel.

Individual Tickets for all 32 regular season home games are set to go on sale on Thursday at 11am .

